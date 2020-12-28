The University of Wisconsin-Madison Announces 2021 Theater Season

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced their 2021 theater season. All in-person performances will be restricted to Theatre and Drama student audiences only due to COVID related conditions and UW guidelines.

Performances will be free of charge to those students. Seating capacity in the Mitchell Theatre will be limited to observe social distancing requirements. All performances will adhere to strict observance to safety guidelines set forth by the University.

Check out the full lineup below!

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

by Nassim Soleimanpour

Mitchell Theatre

February 18-March 6 (Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM)

No rehearsal. No director. A different actor each night. A script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage. Performed all over the world since its premiere in 2011, "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit" by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the power of theatre to break boundaries and connect us all.

Theatre and Drama Faculty and Staff will be selecting advanced students as performers for this unique opportunity.

TBA Zoom Play

A production conveyed using the digital platform that has transformed current arts offerings still striving to make human connections in our isolated times. More details coming soon!

Sonnets For An Old Century

by José Rivera

Mitchell Theatre

April 15-25 (Thursday-Saturday 7:30 PM, Sunday 2:00 PM)

Director: Mark H.

Could you tell your life story in the space of a moment - the length of a sonnet? Trapped between life and afterlife, people attempt to give voice to the meaning of their existence. Called a Spoon River Anthology and Our Town for this generation, José Rivera's compelling series of monologues convey a kaleidoscope of expressions on what it means to be alive.

Learn more at https://theatre.wisc.edu/.