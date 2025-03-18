Taylor Tomlinson to Bring THE SAVE ME TOUR to Overture Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Taylor Tomlinson will bring her sharp wit and fearless humor to “The Save Me Tour” on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall. With a knack for turning personal experiences into laugh-out-loud moments, she tackles everything from dating to faith with a fresh, unfiltered perspective. Rolling Stone says she’s “conquering comedy,” and Forbes hails her as one of its 30 Under 30. Fresh off a record-breaking tour and three hit Netflix specials, Tomlinson proves why she’s one of comedy’s brightest stars. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of stand-up!



Taylor Tomlinson Bio

A rare talent who has garnered mass appeal at a young age, Taylor Tomlinson has continued to receive praise from fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone commending her for “conquering comedy” and CNN welcoming “the era of Taylor Tomlinson.” Variety recently honored her with their Creative Impact in Comedy Award, which follows her inclusion in their “10 Comics to Watch” and “Comedy Impact Report.” She has also been inducted into Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Next, in addition to being named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood” by The Hollywood Reporter.

The celebrated comedian is coming off headlining the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023, remarkably the only woman to break into the Top 10. She has released three hour-long specials for Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022) and Have It All (2024), the latter having debuted at #1. Tomlinson is notably the only female late-night host on network television and the youngest by two decades following the outrageously funny debut of After Midnight on CBS, currently airing weekdays at 12:37am ET/PT.



