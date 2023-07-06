THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Plays in Madison in February

Overture Center, along with Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment, have announced the brand-new, concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans will play in Capitol Theater on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

“This show is going to honor George Michael's career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George's popularity has continued to grow, and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80's. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.