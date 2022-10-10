Syndee Winters Makes a One-Night Stop in Madison in December

Planning a special night out with a special somebody? LunART has the perfect event for Madison area live-music fans who love Broadway, romance and storytelling. Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's "The Lion King," is coming to town for a cabaret show. This is a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind intimate event you don't want to miss!

LunART presents the Syndee Winters Cabaret Show on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Coda Café, 1224 Williamson St., Madison. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets, ranging $20-$40 (general, prime and VIP seating), go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at BrownPaperTicket.com. Receive 10% off your order if you purchase tickets by Friday, Oct. 21. Choose between an in-person or livestream option.

Winters will recount iconic and deciding moments from her multi-hyphenated career, from dancing center court at Madison Square Garden to singing center stage on Broadway. Winters will perform the songs that have defined her, including Broadway hits mashed up with pop, R&B classics, and numbers from her one-woman show dedicated to American icon Lena Horne. You'll even hear new music from her current recording project, "Butterfly Black," that will have you believing love and disco are alive and well! With many of her own personal stories and thrilling songs, Winters opens the curtain for you to take a closer look inside.

Winters will be accompanied by Madison-based jazz musicians Jason Kutz on keyboard, John Christensen on bass, and Mike Koszewski on drums.

This event is sponsored by Café Coda, WORT 89.9 FM, and Microtone Media.

Syndee Winters (@syndeewinters) made her Broadway debut as future-queen "Nala" in Disney's "The Lion King," a role she reprised in 2019 when she had the honorable opportunity to meet Sister "Nala," Beyonce, in preparation for "The Lion King" live-action film. Winters' other Broadway credits include "Motown the Musical," "Pippin," and "working it" as all three Schuyler Sisters in the smash hit "Hamilton." On television, she's been featured on NBC's "Live Jesus Christ Superstar" with EGOT recipient John Legend and "Law & Order SVU" with Mariska Harigitay.

As a recording artist, Winters has been featured on songs by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Big Daddy Kane, and Grandmaster Flash and has written and released several singles, including her original song "Warrior," co-written with young songwriter and cancer survivor Mikari Tarpley to empower many who are confronting personal challenges. During the heart of the pandemic in 2020, Winters' dreams of providing accessible tools to early performance professionals were realized when she founded ROAR School, an online program designed for artists of color. Through her instruction, young artists learn to adapt to any environment throughout their performing journey, combining creativity, discipline, and mindfulness.

Winters' newest R&B music project, "Butterfly Black," a super-duo band with GRAMMY-winning artist Ben Williams, is blowing up the internet with their single "I Just Wanna Love You," available on all digital platforms. You can find more information about Winters at SyndeeWinters.com and follow her on all social platforms @SyndeeWinters.