Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Overture Center for the Arts To Go On Sale This Week

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Overture Center for the Arts announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at overture.org, in person at the ticket office or by calling (starting at noon) 608.258.4141. Tickets will be available for performances on Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through overture.org."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

