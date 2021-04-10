School of Madison Ballet Returns to In-Person Classes

Beginning April 5, 2021, the School of Madison Ballet will begin a phased reopening, with in-person classes for a limited number of Trainee level and School Division students. Those student may also elect to remain in Zoom classes, synchronized with in-person learners.

The school will continue to offer its virtual classes for Children's Division and Open Division for the remainder of the 20-21 academic year, with hopes of offering in-person options for those Divisions in Summer 2021.

Click here to view the full reopening plan.

To learn more or to enroll, visit https://www.madisonballet.org/enroll.

Since its establishment in 2005, The School of Madison Ballet (SMB) has been named the official training institute for the Overture Center resident Madison Ballet while instructing an annual student body of nearly 200 dancers.

One of the most highly respected and affordable dance schools in the Midwest, the School of Madison Ballet classes range from early childhood to adult and recreational to pre-professional. Gaining the confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills inherent in the study of classical ballet, SMB provides unprecedented opportunity to dancers in all stages of life and career.