Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

School of Madison Ballet Returns to In-Person Classes

The school will continue to offer its virtual classes for Children’s Division and Open Division for the remainder of the 20-21 academic year.

Apr. 10, 2021  
School of Madison Ballet Returns to In-Person Classes

Beginning April 5, 2021, the School of Madison Ballet will begin a phased reopening, with in-person classes for a limited number of Trainee level and School Division students. Those student may also elect to remain in Zoom classes, synchronized with in-person learners.

The school will continue to offer its virtual classes for Children's Division and Open Division for the remainder of the 20-21 academic year, with hopes of offering in-person options for those Divisions in Summer 2021.

Click here to view the full reopening plan.

To learn more or to enroll, visit https://www.madisonballet.org/enroll.

Since its establishment in 2005, The School of Madison Ballet (SMB) has been named the official training institute for the Overture Center resident Madison Ballet while instructing an annual student body of nearly 200 dancers.

One of the most highly respected and affordable dance schools in the Midwest, the School of Madison Ballet classes range from early childhood to adult and recreational to pre-professional. Gaining the confidence, discipline, and fundamental life skills inherent in the study of classical ballet, SMB provides unprecedented opportunity to dancers in all stages of life and career.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Madison Stories
Top Performing Arts Schools in Madison Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Madison

Northern Sky Presents Singer-Songwriter Doc Heide In Concert Photo

Northern Sky Presents Singer-Songwriter Doc Heide In Concert

Plymouth Arts Center Presents AN EVENING OF THE CLASSICS: JOSEPH SARTORI CONCERT SERI Photo

Plymouth Arts Center Presents AN EVENING OF THE CLASSICS: JOSEPH SARTORI CONCERT SERIES

Forward Presents LEWISTON/CLARKSTON By Samuel D. Hunter Photo

Forward Presents LEWISTON/CLARKSTON By Samuel D. Hunter


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, and Josh Strickland to Kick Off Spring Arts Awakening at THE BLACK BOX
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Company One's HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Wynton Marsalis, Daniil Trifonov and More Announced for Tanglewood 2021 Summer Season
  • Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces The Return Of Live Performances As Part Of 2021 Season