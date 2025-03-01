Review: MURDER FOR TWO at Capital City Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After being put off for a week due to unforeseen illness in the cast, the long-awaited Capital City Theatre presentation of Murder for Two came to fruition this weekend, and what a show.

The show opens at a surprise party for a famed local writer, who is murdered upon arrival. There are 6 suspects, a twelve member boys’ choir, and other mysterious guests and two officers in the cast.

Held at Capital City Theatre Core, which is located at 6120 University Avenue in Middleton, the rehearsal space was turned into small black box theater in the round. With seating for 80 excited theater goers, the stage seemed miniscule for such a large cast, but no worries, the expansive cast was played by two extremely talented entertainers. Hence the title, Murder for Two.

To call either member of the cast an actor is such an understatement that I am remiss to do it. Between the singing, dancing, and acting, there was also phenomenally prodigious piano playing! Yes, they were actors, but these two astounding men were more than that, they were a frenzy of talent on stage.

Photo by Noah Gilfallin

John Wascavage played the role of “Suspect”. And by that we mean ALL the suspects! Moving through different roles with a frenetic energy, he engaged the audience in playful banter. Moving seamlessly from one character to another, he built the cast from the ground up and effectively created a party scene. His vocal work for different characters was possibly even better than his mannerisms, which was masterful.

Playing the detective was Mark Schenfisch. Brought in at the last minute for an ailing Franca Vercelloni, (whom we wish a speedy recovery) Mark masterfully took the role and stage and made it his own. While it is not known what type of notice Mr. Schenfisch had, his ability to not only perform this complicated show, but to create the chemistry needed to pull it all off with his co-star was nothing short of astounding.

This cleverly performed show was entertaining and genuinely impressive. I had the opportunity to listen to the audience rave after the performance and was happy to hear that I was not alone in my awe of these two performers.

Please get to this show before it is gone, it’s a killer show that fits audiences to a tea.

