Overture Will Announce its 2022/23 Season on May 2

Overture Center's 2022/23 season will be revealed to donors, subscribers and sspecial guests at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. The free event, hosted by Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach, will include an in-depth overview of the upcoming shows with special guests and live performances and videos from some of the season's featured artists. Plus, you won't want to miss the announcement of a new music series at Overture!

The event will be livestreamed via Overture's YouTube and Facebook pages as well for those unable to attend in person.

