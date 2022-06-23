Overture Galleries' Announced Call for Art Submissions for DEMOCRACY - A Visual Exploration

Overture Center for the Arts is organizing an exhibit titled "DEMOCRACY- A Visual Exploration" and welcomes submissions of visual art, including paintings, sculpture and prints as well as performance art and social practice. The exhibit date will run from Tuesday, March 7 through Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Overture's Playhouse Gallery.

A few potential questions for exploration:

· What is the history and definition of democracy?

· How does a democratic political system work?

· How well is US and/or world democracy functioning?

· What is the relationship between capitalism and democracy?

· What is the relationship between democracy and freedom?

· How does polarization impact our democracy?

· What conditions are necessary for democracy to work?

· What is your vision of a healthy democracy?

All varieties of exploration are welcome, but Overture will not display artworks that demonize individuals or political parties.

To apply, submit images of specific works or a description of work you intend to create. If you submit a proposal of planned work, please include work samples that demonstrate your capacity to successfully fulfill your vision. Click here for application and more information.

Applications are due Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Selected artwork announced in late October.

An informational meeting about the application process will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Join Overture Gallery staff for an online informational Q&A session about the exhibit and the application process. Join via Zoom.

The Democracy Exhibition will be curated by Beth Racette and Emily Parkman. This is a group show. Collaborative artworks are welcome.

Keep the following in mind when submitting your artwork(s):

· Overture will exhibit a wide range of experiences, viewpoints and ideas about democracy.

· Overture Galleries are viewed by young children and families.

· Graphic sex and violence will not be exhibited.

· Overture will not exhibit art that demonizes individuals or groups of people.

Overture Center for the Arts is committed to social and racial justice through a focus on access, equity, diversity and inclusion. We aspire to support the voice and vision of artists of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, religions and range of abilities.

If you have questions, please contact Galleries staff Beth Racette and Emily Parkman at 608.258.4169 or galleries@overture.org.

The Overture Playhouse Gallery serves as a premier venue for exhibiting professional and community art. The Overture Galleries further Overture Center's mission in advocating for the development of the arts in the community and in providing a world-class forum for diverse artistic expression.