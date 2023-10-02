Overture Center Launches Annual 'Match' Fundraising Campaign

A new class of Local Legends and Corporate Champions is recognized yearly for their incredible generosity during Overture Center for the Arts' Match Campaign. Overture Center is pleased to announce its 2023 Local Legend, an anonymous couple, and Corporate Champion: Madison Gas & Electric Foundation, a regulated utility primarily serving the Madison metropolitan area with electricity, gas and green energy options.

Overture's Local Legends and Corporate Champions have pledged funds in a challenge to area residents and businesses to support the arts at Overture Center during its annual fundraising match campaign, now through Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. All donations will be matched up to $200,000.

Thanks to Local Legend and Corporate Champion contributions of $100,000 or more each to challenge Overture's community of supporters, the annual match campaign has raised more than $10 million over the past decade. Local Legends and Corporate Champions are recognized for their extraordinary generosity throughout the year, including permanent recognition in Overture's Rotunda.

2023/24 Local Legend: Anonymous

“From playing ‘make believe' as children to developing solutions to problems as adults, imagination and creativity have always been important parts of our lives,” said our anonymous couple. “Overture and the arts are a big part of bringing more imagination and creativity to our lives and that of the Dane County community. Arts expand our horizons by allowing us to learn history through musicals, be astonished with nature, and be amazed at the talent of actors, dancers and musicians. And we support Overture Center to help ensure these opportunities continue to be available in the community.”

2023/24 Corporate Champion: Madison Gas & Electric Foundation

Corporate Champion contributions bring extraordinary performances to Madison, increase access to the arts through free or low-cost programs, support the arts in area schools and champion new program development to meet the community's emerging needs.

This year, Madison, Gas & Electric Foundation (MG&E) becomes a “second timers” club member. MG&E Foundation was a Corporate Champion in our first “class” in 2012. MG&E has supported Kids in the Rotunda, International Festival and the Jerry Awards in the early years to help the programs expand.

“During the pandemic, MG&E supported Overture's efforts to bring digital programming to families, which led to the continued livestreaming of selected Kids in the Rotunda programs,” said Chief Development Officer Emily Gruenewald. “We are grateful for MG&E's longtime support of Overture Center and the arts and their partnership to help us manage our energy usage in a building with unusual energy needs.”

History

In 2012, three generous donors, each with a $100,000 gift to Overture Center, challenged the community to match their collective gift. From this philanthropic seed grew Overture's Local Legends program. In 2019, corporate or foundation Local Legends were renamed Corporate Champions. This was the birth of community fundraising at Overture Center, which provides essential annual support for general operations, performances and our free and low-cost programs. More than 30 people, foundations and businesses have joined this group, some more than once.

Past Local Legends and Corporate Champions:

2022 – Marriott Daughters Foundation and Starion Bank

2021 – Deirdre Garton and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

2020 - Dianne Christensen in honor of Sandra Gajic and Bell Laboratories, Inc.

2019 – Norman and Barbara Mittelstaedt Berven, Vance and Jody Tang, and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison

2018 – The Connor Hughes Family, Betty Harris Custer and Custer Financial Services, Old National Bank, Jack and Sarah Salzwedel, Charles and Barbara Saeman, and Vance and Jody Tang.

2017– Exact Sciences Corporation, Judith and Nick Topitzes, Sandy and Jun Lee and two anonymous couples, one in honor of Glenda Noel-Ney, Overture's VP of Advancement, and Tim Sauers, VP of Programming and Community Engagement, for their dedication to the arts throughout their careers, and the other in honor of the building and providing access for all to enjoy.

2016 – Jim and Sue Bakke, Diane Ballweg, Jim Imhoff and Kitty Kuhl, Jonathan and Susan Lipp and Tom and Peggy Pyle

2015 – Ron and Deborah Krantz and an anonymous donor in honor of Ted & Gail DeDee

2014 – Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner and Bea and Lau Christensen

2013 – MG&E Foundation, Kelly Family Foundation and Dianne Christensen

Match Campaign is underway!

Overture Center depends on gifts to thrive, and now is the best time to give! Our Corporate Champion, Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, and anonymous Local Legend will match every gift dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000. To qualify for the match, gifts may be made by individuals or businesses and designated to the Overture Annual Fund or in support of an education and engagement program. Performance or program sponsorships will not be counted toward the match.

In 2012, Overture Center became a private nonprofit organization, continuing its mission to engage the community in the arts and ensure access to the arts for all, regardless of their social or economic standing. Programs are funded by charitable support from the community.

For more information on how you can support Overture Center, please contact Overture's development team at 608.258.4979 or development@overture.org.