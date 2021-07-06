Overture Center Commits to Executive Shared Leadership Model

As Overture Center prepares to reopen and begins to rebuild its future, the six-member executive leadership team will continue to guide the organization under an Overture Center Foundation Board-approved executive shared leadership model.

The executive shared leadership team consists of the following members with new titles:

·Matt Beckler, Chief Information Officer

·Jacquie Goetz, Chief Operations Officer

·Emily Gruenewald, Chief Development and Communications Officer

·Ed Holmes, PhD, Chief Equity and Innovation Officer

·Tim Sauers, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer

·Chris Vogel, Chief Financial Officer/Chief Business Officer

The current team successfully assumed management responsibility of the entire organization upon the death of former CEO/President Sandra Gajic in December 2019, managing full operations with daily events through mid-March 2020 and the subsequent months of closure, reduced staff and loss of earned revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the uncertainty of the arts industry and financial considerations at the time, the search for a CEO/president was suspended last summer, and it will not be resumed for the foreseeable future.

"The Overture Center Foundation Board unanimously approved the shared leadership model, and we are confident in our team to help lead this organization," said Overture Foundation Board Chair Pablo Sanchez. "Using a shared leadership model lessens the organization's dependence on any one person and strengthens strategic thinking and decision-making capacity across a broader range of staff members."

CFO/CBO Chris Vogel said, "We believe it is in Overture's best interest to continue under a shared leadership model for at least the next two years to build a strong foundation to support future growth."

The executive shared leadership model values collaborative decision making, increases communication and transparency among staff, flattens the hierarchy structure, creating connected networks and builds partnerships in determining the organization's future.

"We formally researched different leadership structures and realized we were seeing benefits in shared leadership," stated Emily Gruenewald, Chief Development and Communications Officer. "While shared leadership is common in the arts, such as an executive director and artistic director, working with six leaders is an innovation that has worked well for a complex arts center like Overture."

In addition, the Overture Center Foundation Board is reviewing a proposed two-year "Build to Last" strategic plan to rebuild Overture's foundation to support future growth.

"Over the next two years, we need to rebuild our foundation, which was tested during the pandemic," said Tim Sauers, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer. "Our priorities focus on reopening, recovery and sustainability through programming, the building and our internal and external relationships. The collective commitment of our Board of Directors, executive leadership team and staff is crucial for this plan to succeed."

Dr. Ed Holmes, Chief Equity and Innovation Officer, stated, "I am excited to take on this unique leadership opportunity with this group of exceptional arts professionals. This is an incredible team with great institutional and industry knowledge. We have been in the trenches together through COVID-19 and other major challenges. Against conventional wisdom and what are seeing across the country, we continue to not only survive but thrive, surpassing all that has been expected of us."

The shared leadership model supports the belief that success comes from the diverse perspectives and skills of many. Overture Center's six executives have 63 years of combined leadership experience at Overture Center.

The team will work closely with the Overture Center Foundation Board through its existing structures.

"Over the past 16 months, we have experienced how effective and efficient this shared leadership model can be in progressing the organization through unimaginable challenges. Every facet of the organization is represented at the table as critical decisions are made," said Jacquie Goetz, Chief Operations Officer. "As a result, most decisions are well vetted, widely accepted and supported, and with a reduced need to revisit and revamp. This has been incredibly valuable during this past year, as every decision was a brand-new experience."

According to Matt Beckler, Chief Information Officer, "Through our shared leadership model and two-year strategic plan, we can build more cohesion and trust within Overture Center as well as in the community. This model allows us to delegate responsibilities in a way that suits each member's particular strengths. It also gives equal weight to all parts of the organization, allowing more equal sharing and participation as we rebuild and move forward."

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, 10 resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org