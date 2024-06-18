Nate Jackson Brings World Tour To Stop Overture Center In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nate Jackson has just announced the second leg of his 2024 tour - the “Super Funny World Tour,” and he's making a stop at Overture Centre on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. at overture.org.

Nate Jackson has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 3 million followers and more than 500 million views globally. Jackson is a comedian, actor, writer and digital creator who sells out comedy clubs and theaters across America.

Nate most recently booked a role in the upcoming feature “Good Fortune,” directed by Aziz Ansari and was recurring on the hit NBC series “Young Rock.” Jackson has appeared on “Spirited” (Apple) “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) “Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out” (MTV), “All Def Comedy” (HBO), “Kevin Hart's Hart of the City” (Comedy Central), “Off The Chain” (Bounce TV), “Comic View” (BET) and “Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks” (TruTV).

In 2023, Jackson was a part of the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival shooting The Surrounded show for Meta. In 2019, he was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List. In 2018, Jackson recorded a set for Kevin Hart's LOL Live in Montreal at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

