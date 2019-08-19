STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Madison Theatre At Molloy College Presents Jonathan Butler And Kirk Whalum

Aug. 19, 2019  

Jonathan Butler and Kirk Whalum return to the Madison Theatre for a soulful night of music! Jonathan Butler's genre-busting material earned songriter's awards and received abundant airplay in multiple radio formats.

In a career spanning decades, twelve-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum is soulful, passionate and stirring. Kirk has a sound that is uniquely his; it's a sound that leaves an indelible imprint on the listener.

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College Presents...Jonathan Butler & Kirk Whalum. Time & Date: 8:00 p.m., September 7, 2019. Cost: $45 - $95. Information: Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or madisontheatreny.org.



