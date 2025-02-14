Live Musical Fraggle Rock Touring Show Comes to Madison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Henson’s musical, fun-loving Fraggles are dancing their cares away across North America and coming to Overture Center on Saturday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in “Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE,” the first-ever live touring show based on The Jim Henson Company’s beloved franchise. Tickets ($35-$79) are available now.

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley and Boober Fraggle discover the legend of the Celebration Stone - an ancient Fraggle treasure that has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time but was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves within Fraggle Rock and even beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact. Can the Fraggles succeed in their quest to bring the Celebration Stone back to Fraggle Rock so everyone can enjoy the most incredible party in Fraggle history? And along the way, will they find something even more memorable and heartfelt than they could have ever imagined?

Based on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ original series “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” this all-new, family friendly live stage adventure will feature vibrant new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their gearhead friends the Doozers, and visits from a giant Gorg as well as exciting new puppet creature friends—all built by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (“Avenue Q,” “Shrek the Musical,” Stephen Schwartz’s “The Secret Silk,”), the interactive live musical will feature both new and classic Fraggle songs, eye-popping immersive stage effects and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has kept Fraggle Rock captivating generations of audiences for over 40 years.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE” is produced by The Jim Henson Company with Brierpatch Productions acting as general manager and The Brad Simon Organization as the show’s exclusive booking agency. Visit www.fragglerocklive.com for more information.

