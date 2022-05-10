LOVERS IN JUNE Kicks Off The Summer Shakespeare Season In Wisconsin

Madison Shakespeare Company today announced the summer outdoor programming for its 10th anniversary season. Shakespeare's Lovers In June will be performed June 4 and 5, and the anchor production of Much Ado About Nothing will be presented July 15-24.

Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the unofficial kickoff to the popular outdoor Shakespeare season in south-central Wisconsin. A reimagined presentation of MSC's A Valentine's Affair celebration of romance and passion for outdoor spaces, this limited engagement will be presented on Saturday June 4 at 2 PM at Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills, and Sunday June 5 at 5 PM at Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro in Paoli.

Much Ado About Nothing is a tale of finding your best love match in the one who accepts your deepest flaws. Or is it a tale of sparring partners who only stop bickering long enough to fall in love? You be the judge when this classic comedy makes its MSC premiere at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater, from July 15-24.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012. Much Ado About Nothing is the company's fifth full-length Shakespeare comedy and the second full-length production at Madison Country Day School. Shakespeare's Lovers In June is the company's third annual outdoor touring production, building on the successes of Scandals and Desires in past years.