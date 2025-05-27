Grammy-Winning Trio I'm With Her Is Coming To Madison In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grammy-winning trio I'm With Her will perform in Overture Center's Capitol Theater for one night only with opener Mason Via. Since forming in 2014, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins have imbued their songs with sharply detailed lyricism, graceful musicianship and mesmerizing harmonies that endlessly reflect their extraordinary chemistry.

With their new album “Wild and Clear and Blue” produced by Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, The National), they expand their sound while exploring themes of ancestry, lineage and the collective human experience.

I'm With Her will perform on Tuesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43.50 and are on sale now by phone, in person at Overture's ticket office or at overture.org. I'm With Her has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access and dignity for all.

I'm With Her is also offering an exclusive “Find My Way to You” VIP package, which includes early admission to the show, a stripped-down, intimate 15-minute performance, followed by a 20-minute Q&A. Each guest will receive a signed exclusive poster and a commemorative VIP laminate. VIP tickets are limited.

ABOUT I'M WITH HER

With the 2014 formation of I'm With Her, singer/songwriters Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins introduced an essential new force into the world of folk music: a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, each graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities. Since delivering their critically lauded debut “See You Around” and standalone singles like “Call My Name” (winner of the 2020 Grammy for Best American Roots Song), the trio have routinely taken time out from their individual careers to dream up songs together—eventually arriving at a new album exploring themes of ancestry, lineage and the collective human experience. On their long-awaited sophomore LP “Wild and Clear and Blue,” I'm With Her now bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present and bravely moving forward into the unknown.

In a departure from the stripped-back intimacy of “See You Around”—a 2018 release that turned up on best-of-the-year lists from the likes of the New York Times— “Wild and Clear and Blue” centers on a far more elaborate sound informed by the trio's intensified sense of musical kinship. All multi-Grammy-winners with deep roots in the folk scene, Watkins, Jarosz and O'Donovan first discovered their near-telepathic chemistry during an impromptu performance at the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival, then co-founded I'm With Her and began touring extensively and performing at acclaimed festivals across the globe.

ABOUT MASON VIA

It took four quick years for Mason Via to become one of the newest leaders of modern-day American roots music. During that whirlwind period, he toured the world as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the band's chart-topping album Jubilee, contributed songs to Grammy Winning and Nominated records by Molly Tuttle and Del McCoury Band and released his solo debut “New Horizons.” The momentum continues with “Mason Via,” a self-titled solo record that balances the progressive with the timeless, reintroducing Via as a southern storyteller and sharp-eyed singer/songwriter steeped in the bluegrass tradition.

Celebrating 20 years in Madison, Wis., OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.

