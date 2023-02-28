Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Mullen & The Works Bring ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN to Overture

The performance is on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Gary Mullen & The Works Bring ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN to Overture

Hailed as the World's Premier Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for a sold-out show: One Night of Queen on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.

In 2022, Gary Mullen & The Works celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert performance.

Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on lead guitar, Victor Broden on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and AJ Valee on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees: Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV program "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show's Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting an all-time record for votes in the history of the program.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries around the globe.

Gary Mullen & The Works' One Night of Queen show has played at London's Hyde Park (twice) as a featured attraction during the prestigious BBC Proms concert series in front of enthusiastic crowds of over 40,000 people! Additionally, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed at many of the same venues that Queen has performed at around the world.

Queen enthusiasts will delight in this note-for-note experience of mega-hits, such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We are the Champions," "Killer Queen," "You're My Best Friend," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Radio GaGa," "Under Pressure," "Another One Bites the Dust" and many others. ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN will ROCK YOU!




Kids In The Rotunda March Shows Announced at Overture Photo
'Kids In The Rotunda' March Shows Announced at Overture
Family fun continues this month at Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series. Featured artists in March are returning favorites Trinity Irish Dance and Kalaanjali Indian Dance and Rotunda first-timers Little Miss Ann & Suzi Shelton and Beni Daiko.
Review: SHINING IN MISERY at Capital City Theatre Photo
Review: SHINING IN MISERY at Capital City Theatre
From “Carrie” to “The Bazaar of Bad Dreams”, Shining in Misery a King Sized Parody, covers it all. People from Castle Rock, Derry, and even as far away as Jerusalem’s Lot, are raving about this amazing show! Sponsored in part by World Premier Wisconsin, Capital City Theatre, has really embraced their desire to give voice to new works.
Joe Gattos Night Of Comedy Tour Comes To Overture Center Photo
Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour Comes To Overture Center
Comedian and television personality Joe Gatto brings his Night of Comedy tour to Overture Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall.
OH WHAT A NIGHT! Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Photo
OH WHAT A NIGHT! Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March
Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Gary Mullen & The Works Bring ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN to OvertureGary Mullen & The Works Bring ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN to Overture
February 28, 2023

Hailed as the World's Premier Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for a sold-out show: One Night of Queen on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
'Kids In The Rotunda' March Shows Announced at Overture'Kids In The Rotunda' March Shows Announced at Overture
February 27, 2023

Family fun continues this month at Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series. Featured artists in March are returning favorites Trinity Irish Dance and Kalaanjali Indian Dance and Rotunda first-timers Little Miss Ann & Suzi Shelton and Beni Daiko.
Joe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour Comes To Overture CenterJoe Gatto's 'Night Of Comedy' Tour Comes To Overture Center
February 24, 2023

Comedian and television personality Joe Gatto brings his Night of Comedy tour to Overture Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall.
OH WHAT A NIGHT! Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in MarchOH WHAT A NIGHT! Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March
February 23, 2023

Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater.
Wisconsin Revival Of Playwright Lord Dunsany to Mark Falconbridge Players Season DebutWisconsin Revival Of Playwright Lord Dunsany to Mark Falconbridge Players Season Debut
February 20, 2023

Falconbridge Players' first presentation of the 2023 season will be the Wisconsin revival of a playwright once extremely popular in the Madison area: Lord Dunsany, the prolific British playwright and novelist.
share