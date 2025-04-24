GOODNIGHT MOON and THE RUNAWAY BUNNY Come to Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Goodnight Moon” and “The Runaway Bunny" will come to life in a delightful stage adaptation by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia. These beloved tales celebrate nighttime rituals and the bond between a mother and child, captivating audiences with their endearing rabbit characters and soothing rhythms.

Experience the magic that has enchanted generations and rediscover the comforting security of these timeless stories in “Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny” on Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m. in the Capitol Theater. This family programming is suggested for grades Pre-K - 3. Tickets ($30 - $40) are available at overture.org. Lap tickets ($4 each) are required for all children 24 months or younger and can be purchased in person on the day of the show.

“Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny” is a relaxed performance, where families and youth can feel free to be themselves in a judgement-free zone.

