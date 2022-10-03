Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fall Gospel Fest Brings Award-Winning Gospel Artist To Madison Next Month

The event is on November 12.

Oct. 03, 2022  

For decades, gospel music, characterized by dominant vocals and strong use of harmony with Christian lyrics, has provided inspiration and entertainment across the world. Next month, Overture Center and Peboga Productions offer our community live gospel music with local, regional and world-renowned gospel artists at the SSM Health Fall Gospel Fest featuring Jekalyn Carr, Joshua Rogers and Angela Primm on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($28-$38.50 ) go on sale Monday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

For the past 17 years, Fall Gospel Fest has featured some of gospel music's biggest and brightest stars and continues to fill a void by bringing award-winning gospel artists to Madison. These artists inspire and empower audiences through traditional and contemporary songs. Fall Gospel Fest fosters a unique opportunity to create fellowship with people from different age groups, ethnicities and backgrounds while delivering messages of hope, healing and encouragement. Come join us for an evening of fun, fellowship and great music!

Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr is a GRAMMY Award nominee, Stellar and GMA Dove Award-winning recording artist. She is a profound speaker, radio and conference host, entrepreneur, actress, and author. She has spent nearly a decade at the top of gospel music charts. As a top selling independent recording artist, Jekalyn Carr has earned several Billboard #1's before the age of 21, which includes her hit singles, "You're Bigger" and "You Will Win". She burst onto the scene with incomparable vocals and a distinguished grasp of wisdom well beyond her years, with her breakout single, "Greater Is Coming", at the age of 15. Ever evolving, Jekalyn made her television acting debut with a featured role on the OWN Television Network series "Greenleaf" and expanded her acting experience in the feature film, "Never Heard". Her entry into the literary marketplace was heralded by her debut release "You Will Win!: Inspirational Strategies To Help You Overcome". In "You Will Win!" Carr shares some of her most poignant and riveting exhortations, inspirational messages, pointers and strategies to promote a victorious christian life. Jekalyn is one of the youngest to host a major conference, that works to build and uplift people in faith, family, and the marketplace. The You Will Win conference is another platform that she uses to inspire people.

Joshua Rogers

In 2012, Joshua Rogers auditioned for the fifth season of BET's Sunday Best in Atlanta and was immediately a favorite of fans and the celebrity judging panel of Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin and Cece Winans. Sunday Best host, GRAMMY winning Platinum selling artist Kirk Franklin gave Rogers the nickname "Young Buck". After weeks of consistent performances of songs, Rogers landed in the finals and ultimately won. Rogers rose to prominence when he became the first male and youngest winner of Sunday Best. With his win, Rogers received a cash prize, a 2013 Ford Escape and a recording contract with Mathew Knowles' Music World Gospel label. The 22-year-old Greeleyville, S.C., native released his debut EP, Well Done (2012), which premiered at No.1 on the Billboard Charts. Rogers' sophomore project, Unconditional (2013), topped the Billboard Gospel Charts at No. 2 in its release.

Angela Primm

Angela Primm is one of the premier voices of our time. Her musical history spans genres, continents and audiences. She has commanded the attention of mega-stars from Aretha Franklin, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton and Brooks & Dunn to Southern Gospel music legends, as the late Vestal Goodman. Singing behind musical geniuses, Andre Crouch, Patti Austin, Bill Gaither, Rascal Flatts and others, her four-octave soprano voice added rich tones and depth of sound to each artist's recording.





