Craig Ferguson Brings THE FANCY RASCAL TOUR To Overture This Fall

Get ready for a night of laughter with Craig Ferguson's The Fancy Rascal Tour in Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets ($49.50 and $37, plus VIP packages) go on sale Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Click Here.

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon.

The wildly popular “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube racking up millions of views every year on fan posted bootleg clips.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson got his start in the entertainment industry as a drummer for some of the worst punk bands in the U.K. Following his musical stint, he began bartending in a local pub in Glasgow, where he was introduced to Sir Michael Boyd, the artistic director of The Tron Theatre in Glasgow, who persuaded Ferguson to try acting. After several low paying acting gigs, Ferguson discovered he had a knack for comedy and was soon the star of his own BBC television show, “The Ferguson Theory.” After several stints on the UK comedy circuit, Ferguson brought his act to America in 1995 to star with Betty White and Marie Osmond in the short-lived ABC comedy “Maybe This Time.” After the show ended, ABC decided to add the talented Scotsman to “The Drew Carey Show,” playing Drew Carey's boss, Nigel Wick, from 1996-2003.

In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show, “Join or Die,” which featured him and his celebrity friends debating provocative topics with history experts. He also hosted Celebrity Name Game in syndication where he won the Emmy for best host two years in a row and The Hustler for ABC/Disney.

Ferguson has written the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace.” In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “I'll Be There,” which he also wrote and starred in. “I'll Be There” went on to receive the Audience Award for Best Film at the Aspen, Dallas and Valencia film festivals. Craig was also named "best new director" at the Napa Valley Film Festival. Ferguson's other film credits include “Niagra Motel,” “Lenny the Wonder Dog,” “Prendimi l'anima,” “Life Without Dick,” “Chain of Fools” and “Born Romantic.” In 2011, Ferguson portrayed Owl in the Disney classic “Winnie the Pooh,” and in 2012 he portrayed Lord Macintosh in Disney's Oscar winning animated feature “Brave.” He also voices Gobber in the hugely successful “How To Train Your Dragon” movies.

Ferguson has achieved notable success on the North American comedy circuit and has performed to sold-out theaters across the country, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. He has five widely acclaimed stand-up comedy specials: “A Wee Bit O' Revolution,” which premiered in 2009 on Comedy Central; “Does This Need to Be Said” in 2011 on EPIX and Comedy Central; “I'm Here to Help” in 2013 on Netflix, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; “Just Being Honest” in 2015 on EPIX, which earned him a second Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; and “Tickle Fight” in 2017 on Netflix and the six-part stand up/docu-series “Hobo Fabulous” on Amazon in 2020.

In 2006, Ferguson debuted his first novel entitled “Between the Bridge and the River,” which made the bestseller list. In 2008, Ferguson succeeded in becoming a US Citizen. His first gig as a new American was hosting the White House Correspondence Dinner in the company of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Critics raved of his witty and comical deliverance speech to the 3,000 attendees, who included political journalists, celebrities and Washington's power players. In 2009, Harper Collins published Ferguson's memoir “American on Purpose,” a book about why and how late-night funnyman Craig Ferguson became an American. The book was listed on the New York Times bestseller list. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word.

His most recent book, “Riding the Elephant,” a series of linked biographical stories, is available from Penguin books.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts.