Comedian Joe Gatto to Return to Overture Hall This Summer

Comedian Joe Gatto will present “Let’s Get Into It,” featuring Mark Jigarjian, on Sunday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($64.75 - $94.75) go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.



Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Most recently, he toured for two years with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” in sold-out theaters across the United States, Canada and Australia. Prior to that, he toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.



Gatto is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends founded in 2022, which operates on Long Island, NY, focusing on mainly senior and unwanted dogs.



He also hosts a popular comedy podcast called "Two Cool Moms" on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispense sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. An accomplished author of two titles: his self-published book “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing up Italian” and his children’s picture book, published through Penguin Random House, “Where’s Bearry?” Gatto lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two adorable children, his pack of dogs and cannolis.



Mark Jigarjian is an Armenian stand-up comedian and writer based in New York City best known for his work touring with the hit television show, “Impractical Jokers.” Jigarjian has been seen on TruTV, Roku Channel, TBS and Food Network and released his debut stand-up special "Larger Than Life" in 2024. He's been a guest Joker on Season 9 and 10 of “Impractical Jokers,” winner of Roku's “Dishmantled” and contestant on Food Network's “Cooks vs Cons.” Other career highlights include performing to a sold-out Madison Square Garden as part of the New York Comedy Festival in support of the “Impractical Jokers.” Jigarjian, also known by Jiggy, has also built a following for his “off the rails” livestream cooking/comedy show and festival, “Tastes Funny.” The festival is now in its fourth year and attracts talent and fans from around the world. Jigarjian is a proud member of the iconic New York Friars Club and producer of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast.



Run Time: 90 minutes, no intermission



Age Recommendation: May not be appropriate for young audiences due to content, length, or atmosphere.



Celebrating 20 years in Madison, Wis., OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org