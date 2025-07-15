Comedian Craig Ferguson To Return To Overture Center For One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night of sharp wit, big laughs and unforgettable stories with Craig Ferguson, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director. Ferguson will return to Madison, Wis on Sunday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18.

Best known for hosting “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” which ran for a decade and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, Ferguson’s comedy blends outrageous charm with thoughtful insight. He’s a two-time Grammy nominee for his stand-up specials, a New

York Times bestselling author and a beloved voice in films like “Brave” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson’s journey from punk rock drummer to late-night icon is as wild and hilarious as his stand-up. He’s performed to sold-out crowds at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall, starred in films, hosted game shows and even roasted

Washington elites at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s most original and unpredictable minds—live on stage.