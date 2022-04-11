Chris Isaak To Perform At Capitol Theater Tuesday, July 19

Musician and actor Chris Isaak, known for his signature 1950s rock 'n roll style and crooner sound as well as his falsetto and reverb-laden music, will entertain audiences in Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Tuesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($65-85) are available starting Friday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Over the course of his three-decade-plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include nine critically acclaimed studio albums, 12 chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures, such as The Silence of the Lambs and That Thing You Do!a?? His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including Eyes Wide Shut, True Romance, Wild at Heart, and Blue Velvet.

Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series The Chris Isaak Show on SHOWTIME, has previously served as a judge on The X Factor Australia and hosted the music talk show The Chris Isaak Hour on BIO. 2019 marked the 30th Anniversary of Isaak's beloved Heart-Shaped World album, which includes his breakthrough classic "Wicked Game." He is currently recording a new studio album in Nashville, Tenn.

Overture Center Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.