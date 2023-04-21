BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 Season

Using a famous line from Broadway's "Moulin Rouge, The Musical," Overture Center revealed its "spectacular" 2023/24 season at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby this evening, showcasing an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personalities. Performing arts enthusiasts can choose from seven Broadway at Overture titles―including five Madison premieres―and more than 30 other national and international shows, including three Cabaret, three Up Close and three Changemakers performances.

"It's been such a pleasure to see our audiences returning for live performances throughout the 2022/23 season. As a result of growing audiences and more touring shows, our next season is even more robust-and truly spectacular!" said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. "Our programming team has worked diligently to bring you the best artistry from around the world. You'll sing and dance, laugh and cry, and experience awe this season as the arts energize your spirit and soul."

Broadway at Overture

DISNEY'S ALADDIN | Tuesday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

· Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.



MY FAIR LADY | Tuesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

· From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).



BEETLEJUICE | Tuesday, Jan. 9 to Sunday Jan. 14, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

· He's back... and deader than ever! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.



LES MISERABLES | Wednesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 | Overture Hall

· Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "Les Mis for the 21st Century" (Huffington Post), "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph) and "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).



MAMMA MIA! | Tuesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 24, 2024 | Overture Hall

· Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.



TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL | Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

· There is only one. Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA-The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.



MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL | Tuesday, July 9 to Sunday, July 21, 2024 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

· Spectacular, spectacular, spectacular! Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Overture Presents

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Dixie's Tupperware Party | Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top-selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. ‍ Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Twelve years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in American theater history.

NEW! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert | Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert" pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage. Emmy-winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Mariachi Herencia de México - Herederos | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across North America.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! An Evening with David Sedaris | Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Following the release of his newest book, "Happy Go Lucky," David Sedaris, author of bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and regular National Public Radio contributor, takes the stage for an evening of laughter and reflection.

NEW! Life with the Afterlife: True Tales of the Paranormal with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni | Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· Amy Bruni, co-star of "Kindred Spirits" and one of the world's leading paranormal investigators, has learned a lot about ghosts over her years of research and first-hand experience. Now, in "Life with the Afterlife," she shares the insight she has gleaned and how it has shaped her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live | Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Drumline Live | Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Drumline Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

The Rainbow Fish | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, 3 p.m. | Relaxed Performance | Capitol Theater

· "The Rainbow Fish" will enchant even the youngest child with his silver scales and heart of gold in this award-winning book about the beautiful fish who learned to share his most prized possession. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings "The Rainbow Fish" to life with their enchanting puppetry.

NEW! Cirque FLIP Fabrique presents BLIZZARD | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

· With "Blizzard," FLIP Fabrique takes you on a crazy, poetic and gentle journey in the dead of winter and invites you to lose yourself in a moment of complete wonder. With performers at the peak of their art and outstanding visual poetry, "Blizzard" promises to blow away everything in its path.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Complexions Contemporary Ballet - Star Dust: From Bach to David Bowie | Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With stunning, gifted dancers and powerful choreography, Complexions has been hailed as a "matchless American dance company" by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Complexions' high-octane movement astonishes audiences by pairing its fierce evocative style with musical ranges from David Bowie to Johann Bach.

NEW! Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra | Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· The entire city of New Orleans becomes one big party during Mardi Gras, but Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO) know that there's no place to be quite like Uptown on Mardi Gras Day. In this concert, featuring songs from their latest album, released in February 2023, the UJO provides the ultimate soundtrack for Carnival Time in the Crescent City with a spirited collection of Mardi Gras classics and buoyant new originals. A celebration like no other, this performance is a unique combination of big band swing feel, small group jazz spirit and brass band funkiness that would feel equally buoyant on the parade route or in the concert hall.

NEW! Eliades Ochoa | Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· The rugged features, the signature hat, the cowboy boots and the iconic "man in black" image... the songs from the school of life imbued with the sort of hard-earned, country-tinged wisdom that can't be bought. You don't have to look or listen too hard to understand why Eliades Ochoa is often called "Cuba's Johnny Cash." Yet if parallels abound, his music also shows him to be a singular voice with his own unique style and sound, rooted deep in Cuban tradition but with an appeal that is as timeless as it is universal.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Simon & Garfunkel Story | Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a critically acclaimed concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits, such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound of Silence" and many more. This is a show not to be missed!

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy | Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· Since marrying in 2002, two of Canada's brightest stars have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have received both industry acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience every performance.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, April 6, 2024, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

· Relive the magic of year six! With this film, based on the sixth installment of the classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale of Harry's obsession with a mysterious potions book accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen in HD!

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! MOMIX Alice | Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX Dance Company sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, "Alice," inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland." Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

NEW! The Kite Runner | Friday, May 24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Five performances | Capitol Theater

· Following an outstanding Broadway run, this unforgettable theatrical tour de force comes to Madison as part of its new national tour. Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel (38 million copies), this haunting tale of friendship, which spans cultures and continents, follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Second City Comedian Rhapsody | Friday, June 21, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

· Come see why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over 60 years! From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars. The Second City's "Comedian Rhapsody" is a brand-new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from our history, our newest classics and, of course, our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company's best and brightest... and funniest!

CHANGEMAKERS

Changemakers speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time.

NEW! Beyond Earth: The Quest for Life on an Icy Moon with NASA Engineer Kobie Boykins | Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Embark on a journey through more than two decades of space exploration as NASA's lead principal engineer Kobie Boykins takes us on an epic adventure through its greatest triumphs and challenges. As one of the driving creative minds behind the Mars rovers, Boykins has turned to exploring more distant frontiers. In late 2024, he will lead NASA's most ambitious mission to date: a circumnavigation of one of Jupiter's four moons, Europa, searching for signs of life beneath its icy surface. Through high tech animations, images and film shot by the rovers, Boykins shares why he's so passionate about his work and believes it's relevant to life on Earth.

NEW! Luck is a State of Mind with Photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Take a wild ride through decades of bearing witness to sweeping change as Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and Nikon Ambassador Deanne Fitzmaurice shares the personal philosophy that helps her capture jaw-dropping images. Sharing pivotal stories from more than three decades of documenting our world, including the human cost of conflict, climate change, sweeping Supreme Court rulings and societal shifts, Fitzmaurice drills down into what makes a memorable photograph and how photojournalism and good storytelling have the power to connect us.

NEW! Beneath the Surface: Exploring the Secrets of the Whales with Photographer Brian Skerry | Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Dive deep into the epicenter of whale culture with underwater photographer Brian Skerry to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: belugas, humpbacks, narwhals, orcas and sperm whales. Skerry's Daytime Emmy Award-winning film, "The Secrets of the Whales," co-created with James Cameron, was filmed over three years in 24 locations. This epic journey shows us how whales are far more complex-and more like us-than we ever imagined.

Cabaret

Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d'oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Nicholas Rodriguez - Sincerely, Sondheim | Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· In a musical love letter, Nicholas Rodriguez ("One Life to Live," "Sex and the City 2"), direct from the Tony award-winning revival of "Company," celebrates Stephen Sondheim with a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation for his renowned penmanship. Pulling from thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim's own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The concert also features selections from "Company," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods" and more.

NEW! Nathaniel Stampley | Thursday, March 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Time, circumstance and a dream shape an individual. Nathaniel Stampley ("Cats," "The Color Purple," The Gershwins' "Porgy and Bess") reflects on experiences, family, philosophers, musicians and world leaders who influenced and guided his life and career. From Milwaukee to Broadway and beyond, Stampley intimately reflects on his own challenges and successes, infusing music from Paul Robeson, Sam Cooke, George Gershwin and Jason Robert Brown, celebrating traditional gospel music, spirituals and Broadway favorites.



NEW! Me, Myself and Barbra - Jenna Pastuszek | Thursday, May 2, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

·Ever wonder what might happen if you stop waiting for permission and start believing in yourself? Just ask Barbra Streisand. At 21, Babs spent her evenings singing in hot cabaret clubs dressed up in funky thrift store finds. At 21, acclaimed performer Jenna Pastuszek spent her evenings serving mini hot dogs at bar mitzvahs sporting a patterned bow tie. Until she met Barbra, and everything changed. Learn how Barbra's self-confidence, power and unique panache inspired a young performer to get out of her own way and embrace her own kooky self, weird last name and all.

UP CLOSE

This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

"Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we're leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world," said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Gabriel Royal | Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

·Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based, thirty-something, singer, songwriter and cellist Gabriel Royal plays his "grown up lullabies" in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York. Influenced by Stevie Wonder's groove and Burt Bacharach's jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with other contemporary artists such as John Legend, Hiatus Coyote, Flying Lotus, James Blake, Janelle Monae and Thundercat, Royal's trademark sound is all his own.

NEW! Maeve Gilchrist| Friday, March 29, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

·Originally from Scotland, Maeve Gilchrist has been making her mark as a ground-breaking harpist in the US for the last 17 years through her collaborations with artists such as Ambrose Akinmusire, The Silkroad Project, Nic Gareiss, Viktor Krauss, Darol Anger, Solas and Okkyung Lee. But this album breaks new ground for her as she steps into her own as a composer and producer to illuminate her roots as a traditional folk musician through the prism of luscious string parts, electronic manipulation and an archived recitation of "The Ballad of the Harpweaver," by the poet who became a celebrity of jazz-age America, Edna St Vincent Millay.

NEW! Magos Herrera | Friday, May 3, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

·Born in Mexico City and currently based out of New York City, Magos Herrera is a dazzling jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator. Declared as "one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song" by the Latin Jazz Network, Herrera is regarded as one of the most active vocalists in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene. She is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and her singular bold style, which embraces elements of contemporary jazz with Ibero-American melodies and rhythms, singing in Spanish, English and Portuguese in a style that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries.

DUCK SOUP CINEMA: Save the dates: Saturdays, Oct. 21, Feb. 10 and June 1.