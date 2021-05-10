Auditions For Madison Shakespeare Company's ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to Take Place May 24-25
Auditions will be held on May 24 and 25 outdoors at Lakeview Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Pre-registration is required.
Madison Shakespeare Company and director Kendra C. Thompson are now accepting audition candidates for its Summer 2021 presentation of All's Well That Ends Well, with performances July 23-August 1 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee. (Those interested in participating in a design, crew, or other backstage capacity should contact MSC directly.)
Most candidates will be asked first to submit a video audition of a memorized comedic Shakespeare monologue under two minutes. To begin your audition and submit your video (if needed) please see madisonshakespeare.org/auditions and register.