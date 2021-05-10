Auditions For Madison Shakespeare Company's ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to Take Place May 24-25

Madison Shakespeare Company and director Kendra C. Thompson are now accepting audition candidates for its Summer 2021 presentation of All's Well That Ends Well, with performances July 23-August 1 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater in Waunakee. (Those interested in participating in a design, crew, or other backstage capacity should contact MSC directly.)

Auditions will be held on May 24 and 25 outdoors at Lakeview Moravian Community Church, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Pre-registration is required.

Most candidates will be asked first to submit a video audition of a memorized comedic Shakespeare monologue under two minutes. To begin your audition and submit your video (if needed) please see madisonshakespeare.org/auditions and register.