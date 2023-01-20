Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

25th Anniversary Tour of CHICAGO Comes to Madison in March

Performances run March 21-26.

Jan. 20, 2023  

CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives at Overture Center on Tuesday, March 21 and runs through Sunday, March 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

The cast of CHICAGO features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez and Evy Vaughan.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy AwardⓇ for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction by Tânia Nardini. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography by Gary Chryst. Original Direction by Tony AwardⓇ winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony AwardⓇ winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony AwardⓇ winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!




MIDDLE EAST MEDITATIONS Tour Celebrates Collaboration of Jazz at the Overture Center Photo
MIDDLE EAST MEDITATIONS Tour Celebrates Collaboration of Jazz at the Overture Center
Experience “Middle East Meditations” when Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis featuring Naseer Shamma, oud, play at Overture Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.
Gary Mullen and The Works Will Tribute Queen at the Overture Center Photo
Gary Mullen and The Works Will Tribute Queen at the Overture Center
Hailed as the World's Premier Queen Tribute Band, Gary Mullen & The Works will take the stage for One Night of Queen on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13.
A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in Marc Photo
A Musical Tribute To Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Comes To Overture Center in March
Oh, what a fun night it will be on Saturday, March 11, when OH WHAT A NIGHT, a musical tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, comes to Overture Center's Capitol Theater. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets ($52.50) go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13.
Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons Photo
Overture Galleries Is Looking For Visual Artists To Exhibit In 2023-25 Seasons
Overture Center for the Arts is now accepting artist applications for Gallery I, II and III as part of our 2023-25 seasons. Located in Overture Center, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater.

