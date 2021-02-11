VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020

VOICES of Kentuckiana, a chorus for the community, will present a Virtual Cabaret titled Hindsight 2020 on YouTube live March 6 at 7pm. The event will be emceed by Tara Basset and feature a silent auction, performances from Chorus membership and other community artists, and an optional pre-party with drag performances and cocktail demonstrations. Tickets for the Virtual Cabaret are now on sale at voicesky.org: $25 for the Virtual Cabaret, $40 includes the pre-party and Virtual Cabaret, Auction Only Access $10.

VOICES of Kentuckiana has not performed on stage since their Holiday concert in 2019. "It's been a tough year," admits VOICES Artistic and Managing Director Amanda Boyd. "We have been isolated-not been able to gather for rehearsals, concerts, or our big Fundraising events. As we look forward to the future, we want to share something that allows us to connect with our audience, even though we cannot be together in person on stage."

Hindsight 2020 will showcase songs that are lighthearted as well as performances that speak to our state of mind and the serious issues we face in our country as a result of an unforgettable year. In addition to the main event, guests can participate in a cocktail hour pre-party where they will craft a cocktail at home live with step by step instructions from an expert mixologist. The pre-party includes fabulous performances from some of Louisville's favorite drag performers.

As part of the evening, guests can also bid on unique silent auction items and have a chance to support VOICES mission. Learn more about the virtual cabaret and view items at voicesky.org.