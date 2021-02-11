Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020

Hindsight 2020 will showcase songs that are lighthearted as well as performances that speak to our state of mind and the serious issues we face in our country.

Feb. 11, 2021  
VOICES of Kentuckiana Present Virtual Cabaret HINDSIGHT 2020

VOICES of Kentuckiana, a chorus for the community, will present a Virtual Cabaret titled Hindsight 2020 on YouTube live March 6 at 7pm. The event will be emceed by Tara Basset and feature a silent auction, performances from Chorus membership and other community artists, and an optional pre-party with drag performances and cocktail demonstrations. Tickets for the Virtual Cabaret are now on sale at voicesky.org: $25 for the Virtual Cabaret, $40 includes the pre-party and Virtual Cabaret, Auction Only Access $10.

VOICES of Kentuckiana has not performed on stage since their Holiday concert in 2019. "It's been a tough year," admits VOICES Artistic and Managing Director Amanda Boyd. "We have been isolated-not been able to gather for rehearsals, concerts, or our big Fundraising events. As we look forward to the future, we want to share something that allows us to connect with our audience, even though we cannot be together in person on stage."

Hindsight 2020 will showcase songs that are lighthearted as well as performances that speak to our state of mind and the serious issues we face in our country as a result of an unforgettable year. In addition to the main event, guests can participate in a cocktail hour pre-party where they will craft a cocktail at home live with step by step instructions from an expert mixologist. The pre-party includes fabulous performances from some of Louisville's favorite drag performers.

As part of the evening, guests can also bid on unique silent auction items and have a chance to support VOICES mission. Learn more about the virtual cabaret and view items at voicesky.org.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents ORIGINAL 2/24 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents ORIGINAL 2/24 7 PM ET
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand


Related Articles
Apollo Theater & Screen/Play Presents 30 YEARS OF HOUSE PARTY Photo

Apollo Theater & Screen/Play Presents 30 YEARS OF HOUSE PARTY

Seize the Show Announces Spring 2021 Lineup Photo

Seize the Show Announces Spring 2021 Lineup

Westport Country Playhouse Presents Virtual Playreading of Mystery Mashup Photo

Westport Country Playhouse Presents Virtual Playreading of Mystery Mashup

Ballet Hispánicos School Of Dance Presents LOS PASITOS as Part Of The Intrepid Muse Photo

Ballet Hispánico's School Of Dance Presents LOS PASITOS as Part Of The Intrepid Museum's Virtual Kids Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Filmed Production of TRYING
  • BAYARD: A New Musical Will Stream Free For Black History Month
  • San Diego Dance Theater Welcomes Terry Wilson as New Artistic Director
  • Write Out Loud, San Diego Public Library, La Jolla Historical Society and San Diego Writers, Ink Present the San Diego Decameron Project