VIDEO: Louisville Orchestra Launches 'LO Online' With First Virtual Duet

Apr. 9, 2020  
Louisville Orchestra has launched its online platform, LO Online!

"Since we can't be together in to perform for our community in person, we will continue to bring specially curated content to music lovers with LO Online."

Here you will find DUET performances with Teddy Abrams and some of the LO Musicians, instrument demonstrations, along with some of the fun things the players are doing with their time off stage.

Check out the first video below, featuring Teddy Abrams collaborating with LO's Concertmaster, Gabriel Lefkowitz on Franz Ries' Perpetuum mobile, Op. 34, No. 5.

For more information, visit https://louisvilleorchestra.org/lo-online/.



