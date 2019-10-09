VIDEO: First Look at MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Actors' Theatre of Louisville

Measure For Measure comes to Actors' Theatre of Louisville October 9-October 27, 2019 In the Pamela Brown Auditorium.

Get a first look in the video below!

In the streets of rowdy Vienna, good times are under siege as Lord Angelo cracks down on vice in the Duke's absence. When her brother is turned into a scapegoat, Isabella discovers that Angelo's mercy can be bought-but what will she do if the price is too high? Imaginative ensemble Fiasco Theater brings gorgeous music, their passion for language and brilliant comic storytelling to one of Shakespeare's most provocative plays.

Audience Advisory: Discussion of violence and sexual assault.

Age Recommendations: 12+

To learn more about this audience advisory, please call the Box Office.

Measure For Measure is by William Shakespeare, and directed by Noah Brody and Ben Steinfeld.

For more information, visit https://www.actorstheatre.org/shows/2019-2020/measure-for-measure/.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You