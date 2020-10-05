VIDEO: Actors Theatre of Louisville Presents Louisville Sessions With Chanson Calhoun

Each self-curated session features an artist responding to this moment through an original song and visual capture.

Actors Theatre of Louisville presents Louisville Sessions, featuring Chanson Calhoun.

Louisville Sessions are virtual musician sessions throughout Louisville and Kentucky. These sessions celebrate the vast sound, feel, and artistry of the state.

Watch the video below!

On August 14th, 2014, Chanson Calhoun launched her independent music career with a full concert which was located at HARD ROCK LOUISVILLE. She is now the first African American female local artist to headline a show at Hard Rock Louisville. Because of this thrilling concert, the songstress has managed to build an empire of dedicated entrepreneurs willing to offer their time and talents to help her become the most successful entertainer to come out of Louisville. She has worked intensely with her brother, Harold Calhoun, (also known as SOLE) artist/producer. He has been producing for her since she was 13 and they have created an amazing debut album titled "ELEMENT". This masterpiece is a monumental introduction to who she is and what she stands for, women empowerment.Since the 2018 release, the recording studio became a regular place of solitude for Chanson to craft the highly anticipated EP titled STRANGE, set to release in late 2020/early 2021.

On August 14th 2020, she became a full time CEO/founder and manager of @enchantedbychanson Boutique and Creative Space. This Frankfort Avenue creative mecca is something for artists to have access to for putting on shows and selling their merchandise, as well as a whole list of other services/businesses that Chanson has utilized her talents to provide.

