UofL SAB And B96.5 Present 6LACK

6LACK (pronounced "black") comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Standard tickets are $30. Premium tickets are $75. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Raised in Atlanta's Zone 6, Ricardo Valdez Valentine, better known as 6LACK, attributes his stage name to his love for his hometown and the spiritual significance of the number six.

His early musical influences include rhythm and blues and soul artists such as Sade, Usher, and T-Pain.

6LACK garnered attention with the release of his platinum single "PRBLMS" and subsequent release of his debut recording "Free 6LACK," which went double-platinum. His sophomore release "East Atlanta Love Letter" received two Grammy Award nominations in the Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Rap/Sung Performance categories.





