The Carnegie to Host Portrait Fundraiser

Cincinnati's favorite theatre photographer, Mikki Schaffner is offering limited portrait sessions at The Carnegie between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Each 40-minute session is $250 and guests will receive 15-25 images from their shoot. Make-up artist services will also be available for an additional $100 per person.

More than half of the costs from each portrait session will go to support The Carnegie's Theatre Series. The Carnegie Theatre Series produces professional, innovative stagings of an eclectic range of theatrical works. Striving to unite the greater Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati theatre community through partnerships and collaborations, the series engages and nurtures both emerging and established talent, including working professionals, committed part-time theatre artists, university performing arts students and younger students.

"This fundraiser was Mikki's idea. Her ability to capture life's best moments, even in this time of social distancing, makes this an incredible opportunity for the public - how could we say no?," said Maggie Perrino Theatre Director at the Carnegie. "Creative funding opportunities like this as well as The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Committee programming strengthens our organization and assists us in continuing to share the arts with the community."

A limited number of sessions are available and are expected to sell out quickly. Book your session today by contacting The Carnegie Box Office, Tuesday-Friday between noon to 5 p.m. in person, by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com.