The Carnegie Announces THE WONDERFUL MUSIC OF OZ

The performance takes place at the Outdoor Amphitheater at Behringer-Crawford Museum, Devou Park.

Apr. 6, 2021  
The Carnegie is inviting families throughout the Tri-State to enjoy the start of spring on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with The Wonderful Music of Oz at the Outdoor Amphitheater at Behringer-Crawford Museum, Devou Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and snacks to enjoy the production featuring a fantastical mix of songs from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz and Wicked. In addition to the Oz-inspired tunes, the 75-minute show also includes behind-the-scenes stories from the movies and stage shows that inspired them. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and children and can be purchased here.

"Our mission at The Carnegie is to inspire creativity for all," said Maggie Perrino, Theatre Director for The Carnegie. "The Wonderful Music of Oz is the perfect kickoff to our outdoor performance series. Whether you love The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked - or all three - this outdoor production will inspire the whole family to sing along, dance and enjoy the show in a safe outdoor venue."

Patrons will be asked to practice social distancing at the outdoor venue. Masks are required for admission and when patrons are away from their seats. Seating will be spread out to follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

Content Advisory: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

Tickets for The Wonderful Music of Oz at the Outdoor Amphitheater at Behringer-Crawford Museum, Devou Park (1600 Montague Rd, Covington, KY 41011) are $25 for adults, $15 for students and children. There will be four showings, on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. To purchase tickets and learn more about The Carnegie's outdoor performance series visit thecarnegie.com.


