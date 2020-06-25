The Carnegie Announces Changes to 2020-21 Season

The Carnegie's usual fare of upbeat musicals and stunning intimate dramas will have to wait until next season. In order to ensure patrons' safety and proper social distancing, The Carnegie is moving its previously announced 2020-21 productions of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to the 2021-22 calendar. Work is also being done to bring back The Carnegie's canceled production of END OF THE RAINBOW in the 2021-22 season. But just because the Theatre Series is on hold, doesn't mean The Carnegie won't be serving up enticing and exciting entertainment in the coming year.

"While postponing so many great shows is disappointing, I'm really excited to spend this time on new creative endeavors, original works, and collaborating closely with the amazing artists who call our region home," said Theatre Director, Maggie Perrino.

Current season subscribers will have their subscriptions automatically rolled over to the 2021-22 season on Aug. 15. Those who do not wish to have their subscription rolled over may choose from one of the following options:

Donate the value of their ticket to The Carnegie as a tax-deductible expense;

Exchange the value of their tickets for one of the shows in the 2021 mini-season (see below);

Convert their tickets to a gift certificate that can be used for a future event of their choosing; or

Request a refund for the value of their tickets with the box office.

ALL-NEW TINY CONCERT SERIES

Local singers and Carnegie favorites will be the featured performers for the new tiny concert series, which will begin in September and run through March 2021. Performers will play to a limited, 50-member maximum audience in The Carnegie's 447 seat theatre for each of these events.

Additionally, those unable to attend the one-hour concerts in person will be able to view them online via ticketed livestreaming in the comfort of their own home. Details regarding line-up of performers, times and dates of the performances will be released at a later date.

FREE MOVIES FOR THE PUBLIC

To continue The Carnegie's mission to provide arts experiences in an historic space for the public, free viewings of movie musicals will be held for audiences of just 50 people in the theatre throughout the fall. Titles and dates to be announced soon. Tickets will be free, but patrons must reserve seats ahead of time.

ALL-NEW 2021 MINI SEASON

The spring of 2021 will bring three artistic endeavors to The Carnegie, the first of which features a first-of-its-kind regional collaboration with Northern Kentucky University's (NKU) School of the Arts (SOTA).

THE CARNEGIE PRESENTS, in collaboration with the NKU School of the Arts, A New Play by D. Lynn Meyers | Playing April 9-25, 2021

The collaboration with NKU will see Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Producing Artistic Director, D. Lynn Meyers, bring a new play to The Carnegie's performance space. This bold pairing of educational and creative goals will allow students to work intimately with Meyers to workshop and refine the new playscript through the 2020-21 school year. The Carnegie will then debut this world premier script as the kick-off to its 2021 Mini Season and in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the YES Festival, NKU's new-play festival, the oldest collegiate festival of its type in the country.

Nine Performances:

Friday, April 9, 7:30pm

April 10, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m.

April 11, 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

April 16, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

April 17, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 3 p.m.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

GEORGE REMUS: BOOTLEGGING & BROADWAY | Playing April 30-May 1, 2021

A penniless German Immigrant who grew up in Chicago, George Remus spent much of his life in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region. He was first a pharmacist, then a lawyer, and eventually the most famous bootlegger of them all. He had government politicians in his pocket, the Chicago mob at his feet, and the perfect scheme for selling barrels and barrels of whiskey during the era of prohibition and speakeasies. With a lavish mansion on a hill and over-the-top parties, Remus was a millionaire playboy in 1922 - some even say he was the real Jay Gatsby. His legendary rise and fall is the subject of this new musical.

Two Performances

Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.

I GOT RHYTHM | Playing May 21-30,2021

I GOT RHYTHM celebrates the exuberant dance style of tap while singing and swinging to some of the greatest songs in the American songbook. Featuring music from Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and more, you'll leave buzzing with excitement from this high-spirited show.

Ten Performances:

Friday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 23, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

All evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.thecarnegie.com.

A NOTE ON SOCIAL DISTANCING

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

