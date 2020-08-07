The Carnegie Announces Cast, Production Dates for GODSPELL

Performances are September 12 and 13.

The Carnegie is set to present the uplifting musical extravaganza that is GODSPELL ... And it will be presented in an innovative format where audiences can experience the performance at a safe, social distance.

Come sing about love! This uplifting musical, featuring songs from Stephen Schwartz (PIPPIN, WICKED), will be presented in an innovative format across Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park's three-acre campus. Featuring physically distant staging and walk-through format, this will be like no production of GODSPELL you've experienced before!

Each performance features two start times, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., to allow for social distancing within walking audience groups. This format does require sustained walking and standing throughout the show. If you need a more accessible way to view the show, please call the box office to set up an art cart ticket, allowing you to slowly drive between scenes and sit for the duration of the show in one of Pyramid Hill's custom golf carts.

September 12 performance - Tour start times 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

September 13 performance - Tour start times 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"With the inherent unique visuals of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park serving as the backdrop, this production of GODSPELL will be as creative, inventive, experimental and fun as anything The Carnegie has ever done" said Maggie Perrino, Theatre Director for The Carnegie.

This socially distant production of GODSPELL has been organized by The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC), the volunteer consortium launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carnegie CDC acts as a creative engine and rapid response team to the current struggles of the entertainment industry. It also provides a new community-based structure for performing arts programming, such as safe, socially distance live experiences like GODSPELL.

The cast and production team for The Carnegie CDC production of GODSPELL is listed below.

CAST LIST

Jesus - Joshua Carandang

Judas/John the Baptist - Kyle Taylor

Socrates/Day by Day Soloist - Kaylee Michael

DaVinci/Turn Back O Man Soloist - Maddie Vaughn

Thomas Aquinas/Lessons Well Soloist - Kara Hancock

Gibbon/By My Side Soloist - Ashley O. Morton

Martin Luther/All Good Gifts - Je'Shaun Jackson

Sartre/Bless the Lord Soloist - Mackenzie Ruff

Ensemble - Royce Louden, Eric Klear, Elizabeth Taylor, Sam Johnson, Andi Angel, Maria Zierolf, Ethan Brooks Baker, Jordan Darnell, Logan Weinfurtner, Liam Sweeney, Savannah Boyd, Julia Olinger, Ezra Crist

PRODUCTION TEAM

Maggie Perrino

Farley Norman

Caleb Redslob

Maddie Sensenstein

Genevieve Perrino

Christine Orr

Ria Viallaver Collins

Tickets for GODSPELL are $35 for adults ($32 for Carnegie members), $25 for students and $15 for children age 10 and under. To purchase tickets, visit The Carnegie Box Office (open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m.) in person, call (859) 957-1940 or visit www.thecarnegie.com.

