The Brown Theatre Celebrates Centennial Next Month

For a century, the Brown Theatre has been raising curtains and making history. On October 5, Louisville's oldest operating theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary.

When the curtain first rose in 1925 on Puzzles, starring Elsie Janis, audiences marveled at the city's newest jewel: a 1,400-seat auditorium with a 40'-by-40'-foot stage. In its early years, the Brown hosted dramatic productions and musical evenings, establishing itself as a true playhouse.

“The Brown Theatre has served as an arts space for a century, creating a community gathering space for generations,” said Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. “I encourage people to go there for a performance and imagine the many evenings and shows that took place decades ago. It's truly an opportunity to step back in time.”

Over the decades, the theatre adapted and evolved with the city:

1920s – Opened in 1925 becoming the city's newest “state of the art” performance venue

1930s – Shifted to film during the Great Depression under the Fourth Avenue Amusement Company.

1962 – Underwent major renovation to once again stage live productions and welcoming Broadway productions.

1971–72 – Purchased by the Louisville Board of Education and renamed the Macauley Theatre.

1998 – The Fund for the Arts acquires the Brown Theatre and undertakes efforts to finance the remaining $4.2 million restoration, which includes the Frazier Lobby, upgraded sound and lighting, and expanded the orchestra pit.

2018 – Purchased by the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation, officially joining the Kentucky Performing Arts Family of Venues.

“This milestone anniversary of the Brown Theatre speaks to Louisville's long-lasting commitment to the arts across the decades,” said Patrick Lewis, President & CEO of The Filson Historical Society. “Our collections show a city that has long been thriving with arts entertainment and culture, and the Brown has played a critical role in Louisville's historic growth across many years.”

Today, the Brown Theatre remains a vital part of Louisville's cultural landscape, hosting everything from classic plays to modern concerts. For 100 years, it has been a gathering place where the city's past, present, and future take the stage.

Some of the artists who have performed at the Brown Theatre over the past 100 years:

Helen Hayes

Tallulah Bankhead

Myrna Loy

Don Ameche

Henry Fonda

Itzhak Perlman

Ned Beatty

Edward G. Robinson

Mikhail Baryshnikov

Gloria Swanson

Carol Channing

Bette Davis

Peter Fonda

Yo Yo Ma

Igor Stravinsky

Hal Holbrook

Victor Borge

Red Hot Chili Peppers

BB King

Etta James

Rodney Crowell

John Prine

The Replacements

Temptations

Four Tops

Psychedelic Furs

Lyle Lovette

As part of the centennial celebration, the Brown Theatre is opening its own storybook to the public. On September 28 at 7:00pm, The Kentucky Performing Arts presents Choir! Choir! Choir!, a free community concert event where guests can explore a special display of memorabilia and historic artifacts in the theatre's lobby. From playbills to historical photographs that have shaped the venue, the exhibit traces The Brown's journey over the past century—inviting audiences to step into the history that has unfolded both on stage and behind the scenes.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a free event but tickets are required, tickets are available here.