THE THORN to Play The Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall September 20–21

Outback and Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Thorn at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall (501 W Main St., Louisville, KY) for two performances only: Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Seen live by more than one million people over 25 years, The Thorn tells the story of God’s love and the spiritual battle for humanity through a visually stunning performance that blends drama, live music, movement arts, aerial acts, and modern dance.

Often described as “Cirque meets The Passion,” the production incorporates martial arts, acrobatics, and evocative theatrical design to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption from a spiritual perspective.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, September 20, 2025 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 21, 2025 – 1:00 p.m.

Venue: The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, Louisville, KY

Ticket Information

Tickets for The Thorn are available now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.