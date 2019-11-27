THE AVENGERS OF MAGIC! Comes To Brown Theatre

The five world-class illusionists that make up the mind-bending theatrical production of Champions of Magic are back on tour in 2019, following sold-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family on Saturday, December 21 at The Brown Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kentuckyperformingarts.org by calling 502.584.7777 and in person at The Kentucky Performing Arts Box Office, located in The Kentucky Center building at 501 W Main Street. To find out more about Champions of Magic, visit https://championsofmagic.co.uk.

With more than 30-million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting daring large-scale illusions, stunning close-up magic and unbelievable feats of mindreading. Their skills have been seen in theatres and on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us', 'The Today Show' & 'Access Hollywood Live'.

The Champions of Magic team perform incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed,

levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Champions Of Magic has been seen by hundreds of thousands around the world - now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet as they come to The Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, December 21 for a show that never fails to amaze.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You