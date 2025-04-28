Scott Thompson To Bring THE LAST GLORYHOLE to Kentucky Center In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scott Thompson is Buddy Cole in The Last Gloryhole comes to The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Scott Thompson from the “Kids in the Hall” performs his most famous character, lounge lizard “Buddy Cole” with his new show “The Last Gloryhole.”

The show is an evening of hilarious and incendiary monologues leading to an existential crisis where Buddy discovers that he is a fictional character.

Join Buddy in an intimate setting as he mixes up martinis and dishes out the dirt on his fabulous globe-trotting life all while reflecting on everything from the fractured state of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to what to do in the event of an alien invasion.

