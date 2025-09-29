SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: THE MUSICAL to Open Children's Musical Theatre Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Dinner Playhouse will open their 2025-26 Children's Musical Theatre Series with "Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical" on October 4, 2025. Public performances run October 4, 6, 11, 18, 25, November 1 & 8, 2025.

"Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical" tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm. Shunned by the other pumpkins, Spookley is befriended by Edgar, Allan and Poe, three hilarious spiders who convince him that, square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch. Encouraged by kindly Jack Scarecrow, Spookley tries his best, but he isn't sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens the farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

Based on the wildly popular books and animated special, "Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical" was written by Joe Troiano with music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Zahn. Derby Dinner's production is under the direction of Sally Scott and the cast will include Aadil Ahmed as Spookley, Lem Jackson, Kyle Braun, Eliza Hallal, Tonilyn Hussey, Taylor Thomas, Tony Reimonenq III, and Adelynn Poindexter.

All public performances of "Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical" feature a kid friendly buffet and are one hour in length. This production is most suitable for ages 3 - 12.