SAN HOLO: BB U OK? TOUR Comes to Paristown Hall This November

San Holo: bb u ok? Tour comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Sunday, November 7, 2021, 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $29.50. Day-of-show tickets are $35

For San Holo, everything is personal. Every note is a story and each lyric a memory, a hyper-real exploration of purpose, emotion and shared experience. The Dutch producer lives in his own space, crafting a world of beauty and sentiment between the build-and-drop bombast of Post-EDM and the intimate musings of ambient post-rock. His new album, bb u ok?, drops June 4.

Holo's third EP, "New Sky", was released on Monstercat in 2016, and he soon started his first North American tour, including shows at Coachella and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

In March of 2018, Holo released his single "Right Here, Right Now" and in September of that year Holo released his debut full-length "Album1", which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Top Dance and Electronic Albums chart.

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org for more information.