Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents LIFE OF PI at The Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Life of Pi was originally a novel by Yann Martel released in 2001, where our main character Piscine Molitor "Pi" Patel and his family leave India to immigrate to Canada. While on the journey, there’s a shipwreck leaving Pi alone on a lifeboat with only a dangerous Bengal tiger named Richard Parker to keep him company. In 2012, the book was adapted into an Oscar winning film directed by Ang Lee. This current tour is actually the Second Stage adaptation of the story which premiered in the UK in 2019 before playing the West End in 2021, and subsequently coming to Broadway in 2023.



The cast is led by Taha Mandviwala as Pi, and I must say, his is one of the most astounding performances I’ve ever had the pleasure of witnessing. The emotional complexity and the physical stamina required for the role are quite vast. As the central character of the show, he carries it like a seasoned professional – absolutely flawless.



The supporting cast has lots of moments to shine as many of them take on multiple roles to move the story along. A standout for me personally was Mi Kang as Lulu Chen, a welcome presence in some of the more intense moments. Also, Sinclair Mitchell really shines when he takes on the role of Admerial Jackson, trying to help Pi survive.



An almost bigger presence than the actors, in this show in particular, are the puppets. The design by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (as well as movement direction by Caldwell) is invaluable to this show’s success. Each puppet is a vibrant representation of the animals of the zoo and of the ocean. Their design, with help of the puppeteers, really makes this show feel like a picture book coming to life before your eyes, all while the audience (myself included) watches with childlike wonder and awe. The set and lighting, along with overall direction, play a crucial role as the story seamlessly shifts settings and perspectives. The second act scenes on the lifeboat really showcase the fantastic artistry of all involved.



I walked into Life of Pi knowing very little, and I walked out absolutely amazed and enchanted. Not only by the physical production and the onstage performances, but by the show’s heart and its willingness to ask questions that don’t have any answers. The show is only at the Aronoff for a limited time, but I implore everyone to go in, and let the show wash over you like the ocean.

LIFE OF PI

Now - February 9th

Aronoff Center For The Arts

650 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Reader Reviews