Photos: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company will bring Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the Lexington Opera House from July 31 through August 3, 2025, uniting Broadway veterans, local artists, and rising stars in a vibrant celebration of faith, forgiveness, and storytelling. Check out photos from the production.

Leading the cast is Lexington native Darian Sanders as Joseph, returning to The Lex after starring as Simba in the Broadway North American Tour of The Lion King and appearing in A Chorus Line, Legally Blonde, and Concert with the Stars at The Lex. He is joined by Audrey Belle Adams as the Narrator, a familiar face from past Lex productions including Mary Poppins and Legally Blonde, and known nationally as Mrs. Gloop in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour. Ethan Zeph (Newsies, A Chorus Line, Off-Broadway and regional credits) takes on the role of Pharaoh, while longtime Lex collaborator and BCTC theatre program director Tim X Davis will portray Jacob and Potiphar.

The cast features a dynamic ensemble including Joseph’s eleven brothers: Ari’el Chaim Barmor (Rueben/Baker), Jack Gimpel (Asher), Matt Guernier (Gad), John Kearney (Naphtali), Dan Klimko (Levi), Miller Jay Kraps (Simeon), Nate Krohmer (Benjamin), Marc Pavan (Dan/Butler), David Benjamin Perry (Judah), and Tobias Rytting (Zebulon). They are joined by Abby Hesselroth (Mrs. Potiphar), along with Melanie Becker, Sarah Collins, Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Melissa Lynne Jones, Erin Klocke, Madison Knapp, Molly Munn, Abigayle Kate Gatton Stokes, and Jess Zylstra.

High School Apprentices Carter Johnston, Grace Hellard, and Hadley Roach appear alongside local Lexington and Central Kentucky students in the Children’s Choir: Finley Birge, Mimi Brooks, Asa Kate Davis, Isla Dawahare, Taylinn Dickens, Rory Harden, Camden Heist, Marshall Joyce, Zach Kotter, Luke Krohmer, Bethany Lunceford, Stella McQuerry, Carys Moore, Connor Murphy, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Margot Nunnelley, Athena Patterson-Muñoz, Macy Petralia, Andrew Smith, Ben Smith, Reagan Stith, and Hudson Weber.

The production is directed by Broadway veteran and The Lex Co-Founder/Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith, with Nathan Fister serving as Associate Director and Choreographer. Dr. Brock Terry, The Lex’s Resident Music Director, will lead The Lex Orchestra, composed of musicians from across Central Kentucky. The creative team also includes J Branson (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Coordination), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Technical Director), Esther Neel (Production & Properties Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), and Laura Swygert (Stage Manager).

This year’s production is a hallmark of The Lex’s “Decade of Dreams” and reflects the company’s mission to combine professional theatre-making with educational mentorship. Over 2,000 auditionees from top musical theatre programs across the country, as well as Lexington-based talent, were considered for this summer’s cast — a true blend of seasoned professionals and future stars.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run at the Lexington Opera House from July 31 to August 3. The production is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House with co-producing sponsor CHI Saint Joseph Health. Additional support comes from the Murry Foundation, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program, WKYT-Channel 27, VisitLex, Central Bank, The Glenview Trust Company, the Opera House Fund, LexArts, and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535.

Photo Credit: Lexington Opera House



Darian Sanders, Audrey Belle Adams and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Ethan Zeph and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Darian Sanders, David Benjamin Perry and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Ethan Zeph and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Miller Jay Kraps, Tim X Davis and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Audrey Belle Adams, Darian Sanders and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Tim X Davis, Dan Klimko and the Company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Darian Sanders

Tim X Davis and Ari''el Chaim Barmor

Tim X Davis and Darian Sanders