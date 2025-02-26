Original HAIRSPRAY Stars Reunite In MAMA. I'M A BIG GIRL NOW At The Lexington Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lexington native and Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy is coming home to where it all began! Bundy, best known for her Broadway roles in Legally Blonde, Hairspray, and Wicked, is set to take the stage at the Lexington Opera House on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for a once-in-a-lifetime performance in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now-celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hairspray with a historic cast reunion.

For the first time ever, the original Hairspray trio-Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Tracy), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Penny), and Lexington's own Laura Bell Bundy (Amber)-will reunite to reflect on their incredible careers, lifelong friendship, and the show that helped launch them into Broadway stardom.

For Bundy, this night is more than just a performance-it's a homecoming. "I really care about this show because it's my hometown and the Opera House was the very first theater I ever performed in", says Bundy, regarding her return to the Lexington Opera House stage. Brian Sipe, general manager of the Lexington Opera House, adds, "It's an honor to have Laura Bell Bundy return to Lexington with Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now. She is the city's very own superstar, and we can't wait to see her light up the Opera House stage once again!". Adding another local element, The Lexington Theatre Company will be providing backup singers and the choir for this special show.

With over 16 Broadway shows and more than 200 television appearances between them, this trio has truly done it all, appearing in beloved productions like Beetlejuice, Legally Blonde, Wicked, Mean Girls, and Dancing with the Stars. Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children. For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage, now see the fully bloomed divas they've become in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendships, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.

Tickets for Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, lexingtonoperahouse.com, or in person at the Central Bank Center Box Office from 12-4 P.M. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Comments