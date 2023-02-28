Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Presents THE PRINCESS PLAYS

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with The Princess Plays, featuring the musicals Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty: Rise and Shine, running from March 24 - April 2, 2023 at NKU's Corbett Theatre.

What: The Princess Plays

When: March 24 - April 2, 2023

Where: NKU Corbett Theatre

Tickets: nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464

With music, lyrics, and book written by three award-winning Theatre & Dance Faculty, The Princess Plays offers a fresh take on two beloved fairy tales. Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs reinvents the classic Brothers Grimm story, adding dance and music to the mix. The seven dwarfs take center stage in this production, enchanting audiences with their rhythm and skill. Meanwhile, Sleeping Beauty: Rise and Shine takes a steam punk twist on the traditional story, featuring a bold and unconventional princess, Aurora, who forges her own path and learns to believe in herself through rock music and a journey of self-discovery.

The cast includes Alec Harrison, Alleyne Louise, Allie Reardon, Andie Angel, Anthony Nocero, Austin Mills, Avery Sherman, Braeden Criss, Chloe Esmeier, Chloe Hedrick, Chris Monell, Ella Cooper, Elliet Malatesta, Emily Hilbrecht, Field Oldham, Hailey Watson, Hunter Broyles, Jathan Briscoe, Jeremiah Jackson, Kristin Kaufman, Marlo D'Ascenzo, Nick Rohr, and Payton Trout. The production team features Marcia Fortner as Stage Manager, Maddie Burgoon as Choreographer, Tyler Gabbard as Scenic Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, and Jamey Strawn as Music Director. The puppets are designed and created by Kevin Frisch, with costumes by Kathy Hudson (Snow White) and Jeff Shearer (Sleeping Beauty). The show is directed by Ken Jones.