New Comedy HALF BAKED to be Presented At Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the comedy "Half Baked", May 21 through June 29, 2025.

Retired brothers Jay and Sonny Allen move to central Florida with their wives, Martha and Veronica, to open a cafe. When the business starts failing and their nest egg dries up, they decide to take drastic action and generate some cash. Action that includes murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to 'stimulate' business! Things really get complicated when Martha's old boyfriend Marty, and Nadia, a Latvian loan shark, arrive on the scene. This outrageous new comedy is a sure recipe for laughs!

"Half Baked" was written by Joe Simonelli and Lori Sigrist. Derby Dinner's production was directed and produced by Tina Jo Wallace. The cast will include J.R. Stuart, Georgette Kleier, Michael Drury, Tasha Hatchett, Clyde Tyrone Harper, Ben Teitelbaum, and Sara King.

