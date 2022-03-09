NKU Hosts Interdisciplinary Artist-Scholar Tawanda Chabikwa

Tawanda Chabikwa, guest artist-in-residence at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (SOTA), presents a community engagement event considering the intersectionality of Africana dance and human ecology within the performing arts. In collaboration with NKU's Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, the interactive lecture and demonstration will take place on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. in NKU's Greaves Concert Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Tawanda Chabikwa is an interdisciplinary artist-scholar whose work revolves around Black and Africana dance practices, practice-based research, and creative collaboration. Current research and creative practice investigate choreographic practices of transnational African artists, contemporary African theatrical dance, Africana religions/spiritualties and philosophy, decolonial pedagogies, and embodied research methodologies. Tawanda's interdisciplinary scholarly and creative endeavors have led to collaborative encounters, including think-tank initiatives, educational practice, performances installations, visual art exhibitions, and presentations.

Mr. Tawanda holds an M.F.A. in Dance from Southern Methodist University and a doctorate in Africana Studies from the Department of African American and African Studies at The Ohio State University. He works with storytelling, performance art, visual art (2017 exhibition at the William H. Thomas Gallery in Columbus, OH), and creative writing (first novel Baobabs in Heaven published in 2010). Currently, he is an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, working in both the Theater & Dance department and the African American Studies program.