NKU Commonwealth Theatre Presents CHURCH GIRLS The Musical

Commonwealth Theatre Company at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is proud to present the locally-written campy, cheeky, audacious musical comedy of CHURCH GIRLS: THE MUSICAL, running July 5-21 in the NKU Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre. A buffet dinner will be served in the NKU SOTA Art Gallery prior to performances.

The "ladies" of Umatilla Second Christian Church Women's Auxiliary League are back and producing their annual Mother's Day pageant. As the "church girls" prepare for their pageant, chaos and calamity bring out less than 'saintly' behavior. The result is Heaven sent hilarity! CHURCH GIRLS: THE MUSICAL is a campy, cheeky, audacious musical comedy that will hit your funny bone and keep you laughing.

Cast for Church Girls: The Musical

Roger Pille as Minerva Beehimer/Rev. Harv Feldspar/Sammy Coldenspore/Harley Buford

Ken Jones as Daisy Feldspar/Dale Shirkwater/Felicity Shirkwater/Irma Snead

Roderick Justice as Maisy Shirkwater/Myron Posey/Frankie Feldspar/Naomi Mai Hooker

James Jones as Larry Coldenspore/Sherry Coldenspore/Shayna Beehimer/Rupert Eikenberry

Je'Shaun Jackson as Revita Glory/Jefferson Glory/Darnell Nusspickle

Brandon Bentley as Cloretta Powers/Horseshoe Dumpling/Studley Griggs

Jamey Strawn as Darlene Opal

Tickets $40 for dinner and show - some dates are already sold out. Free valet parking is available. Call 859-572-5464 or visit nku.edu/ctc for information and to purchase.

Photo credit Mikki Schaffner





