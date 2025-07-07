Mary Kate Morrissey, John Cardoza and More Star in LOVE, BROADWAY 2025 at Equus Run Vineyards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four Broadway artists are coming together for a magical evening of musical theatre in Kentucky this August. On August 23rd, Jessamine County Arts is hosting its third annual, "LOVE, BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT" at Equus Run Vineyards in Midway, KY.

The concert will feature Mary Kate Morrissey, who is known for her roles in Wicked and Mean Girls; John Cardoza, who originated roles in The Notebook and Jagged Little Pill, as well as led the company of Moulin Rouge both on the National Tour and on Broadway. Kentucky native Noah J. Ricketts, who originated the role of Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby, as well as appeared in Frozen and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will also be a part of the special night. Rounding out the Broadway artists will be Courtney Reed, Broadway's original Jasmine from Aladdin, who has also been featured as Broadway's sparkling diamond in Moulin Rouge, and shows like In the Heights and Mamma Mia!

The concert serves two purposes. First, it provides performance and coaching opportunities for local artists to collaborate and learn from industry professionals. Second, it raises funds to support visual and performing arts programming within Jessamine County Schools and Nicholasville, KY.

Under the direction of Austin Vahle, and produced by Amy Harrod, LOVE, BROADWAY 2025: A BENEFIT CONCERT will also feature an adult ensemble of local talent, including Courtney Hausman, Addison Adams, Kelli Jo Summers, Elena Guerra, Ben Ingram, Jaila Yeast, Elanor Morris, Jackson Becker, Jayden Bowman, Dione Napier, Wesley Nelson, Emillie Bornelius, and Hatcher Teague.

Rounding out the full company are Student Ensembles comprised of 44 young Central Kentucky rising artists, as well as a featured Young Adult Ensemble featuring: Anyuli Martinez Gomez, Ava Vanmeter, Ella Harris, Halle Hunter, Harper Taylor, Maya Duggal, Ava Swope, Lydia Dever, Myles Radford, Weston Cross, Wilton Tokpah, and Ryan Carpenter.