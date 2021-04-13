Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSIC IN MOTION to Feature Louisville Ballet & River City Drum Corp

Kentucky Performing Arts’ Connecting for a Cause series features dynamic events curated in partnership with regional cultural and service organizations.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Join Louisville Ballet and River City Drum Corp as they bring the arts back to life this spring with Music in Motion. The live, in-person program will feature performances by young artists from both organizations and is sure to get the audience up on their feet in celebration of the arts!

Kentucky Performing Arts' Connecting for a Cause series features dynamic events curated in partnership with regional cultural and service organizations that work daily to support the health and harmony of our community.

DETAILS:

WHEN:

April 18, 2021 3pm

WHERE:

Christy's Garden - 720 Brent Street (outside Old Forester's Paristown Hall)

COST:

Free event, reservation required. Make your reservation at

KentuckyPerformingArts.org.


